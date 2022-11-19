All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|14
|10
|2
|1
|1
|22
|42
|33
|Hershey
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|34
|30
|Charlotte
|14
|8
|4
|1
|1
|18
|42
|43
|Bridgeport
|13
|7
|3
|3
|0
|17
|45
|40
|WB/Scranton
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|31
|23
|Springfield
|14
|6
|5
|0
|3
|15
|42
|40
|Lehigh Valley
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|31
|35
|Hartford
|12
|4
|4
|1
|3
|12
|32
|41
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|47
|41
|Cleveland
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|58
|57
|Rochester
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|46
|46
|Belleville
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|50
|55
|Syracuse
|14
|5
|6
|1
|2
|13
|52
|52
|Laval
|16
|4
|9
|3
|0
|11
|49
|63
|Utica
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|29
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|53
|39
|Texas
|15
|7
|5
|2
|1
|17
|49
|45
|Manitoba
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|44
|35
|Grand Rapids
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|50
|63
|Iowa
|12
|5
|4
|1
|2
|13
|38
|42
|Rockford
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|49
|47
|Chicago
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|38
|44
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|45
|39
|Coachella Valley
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|42
|35
|Ontario
|12
|7
|4
|0
|1
|15
|38
|32
|Tucson
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|39
|38
|Calgary
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|48
|40
|Bakersfield
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|39
|38
|San Jose
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|31
|36
|Abbotsford
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|34
|39
|San Diego
|15
|5
|10
|0
|0
|10
|43
|50
|Henderson
|15
|4
|11
|0
|0
|8
|38
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 1
Cleveland 7, Laval 3
Belleville 6, Toronto 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 2
Utica 3, Rochester 2
WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 0
Chicago 4, Rockford 3
Milwaukee 6, Iowa 1
Texas 6, Manitoba 5
Colorado 2, Coachella Valley 1
Calgary 5, Bakersfield 1
Grand Rapids 6, San Diego 5
Saturday's Games
Abbotsford at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
