All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence1410211224233
Hershey138320183430
Charlotte148411184243
Bridgeport137330174540
WB/Scranton127410153123
Springfield146503154240
Lehigh Valley126510133135
Hartford124413123241

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto139310194741
Cleveland148501175857
Rochester147511164646
Belleville147610155055
Syracuse145612135252
Laval164930114963
Utica114511102935

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee139400185339
Texas157521174945
Manitoba127320164435
Grand Rapids157710155063
Iowa125412133842
Rockford136601134947
Chicago125610113844

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado159510194539
Coachella Valley117310154235
Ontario127401153832
Tucson127410153938
Calgary137510154840
Bakersfield137510153938
San Jose137501153136
Abbotsford115501113439
San Diego1551000104350
Henderson154110083852

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 1

Cleveland 7, Laval 3

Belleville 6, Toronto 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 2

Utica 3, Rochester 2

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 0

Chicago 4, Rockford 3

Milwaukee 6, Iowa 1

Texas 6, Manitoba 5

Colorado 2, Coachella Valley 1

Calgary 5, Bakersfield 1

Grand Rapids 6, San Diego 5

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you