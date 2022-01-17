All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence2916931369375
Springfield3318113140108106
Hershey341811324110498
Hartford31161032379490
Charlotte321713203611096
Lehigh Valley30101262288098
Bridgeport371317343399116
WB/Scranton301115132670100

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica28204404410473
Rochester3219111140123119
Toronto29171011369797
Laval27141120309193
Syracuse28131131308288
Cleveland29121043318794
Belleville31151600309396

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago33246215111482
Manitoba3220921439776
Grand Rapids31141142348990
Rockford29141311308691
Iowa31141331328990
Milwaukee351318223098120
Texas27914312281105

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton31226214710876
Ontario28186314010987
Henderson29161021358979
Colorado3216113237104101
Bakersfield2612833307773
Tucson28121321277193
Abbotsford27111231268183
San Diego26111320246884
San Jose311317102794121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Texas 6, Charlotte 5

Providence 6, Bridgeport 3

Toronto 4, Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1

Monday's Games

Syracuse 2, Belleville 1

Chicago 5, Rockford 3

Milwaukee at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you