EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield4827145261156148
Providence4122133350124108
Hartford4423154252128127
Charlotte4726183055162139
Hershey4925183356147139
WB/Scranton4821212448122145
Lehigh Valley4618196345125145
Bridgeport4918225445130149

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica443095065160116
Toronto4123143150143138
Laval4022153047134135
Rochester4724183253160169
Belleville4222200044132129
Syracuse4420194145126140
Cleveland4515216339124156

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago4629104365152119
Manitoba4526162155133123
Milwaukee5126203257154152
Rockford4321183146120130
Grand Rapids4721195249130142
Iowa4620204246130133
Texas4316185441130147

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton412983162146106
Ontario432893362174133
Bakersfield4121124450138126
Colorado4624163354150134
Henderson4223162149131122
Abbotsford4121163146138122
San Diego4016222034112134
Tucson4216232135113163
San Jose4415281031131186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1

Laval 6, Toronto 4

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 3

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Ontario 4, Henderson 1

Thursday's Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 2:30 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

