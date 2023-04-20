All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence7244188298221201
Hershey7244195497217184
Charlotte7239255386235220
Springfield7238263584230211
Hartford7235264781227215
Lehigh Valley7237293380221226
Bridgeport7234307176238248
WB/Scranton7226328666191224

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto7242244290229225
Syracuse7235267481252239
Rochester7236276381236233
Utica7235276480215222
Laval7233297376258247
Cleveland7233325273220254
Belleville7231316472233258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas7240209392265210
Milwaukee7241245289238211
Manitoba7237256484227226
Iowa7234276579211211
Rockford7235285479214232
Chicago7235295378227245
Grand Rapids7228364464194255

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary72511731106256174
Coachella Valley72481752103257194
Colorado7240227390210187
Abbotsford7240253487229203
Bakersfield7237312278212212
Ontario7234325174206211
Tucson7230338169219245
San Jose7231342569205249
Henderson7229380563201221
San Diego7220492143180281

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 4, Charlotte 3

Wednesday's Games

Utica 4, Laval 0

Hartford 6, Springfield 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

Colorado 3, Ontario 2

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.



