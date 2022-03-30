All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6134205275192189
Providence5730183669170153
Charlotte6235234074206178
Hartford5929235265176180
Hershey6330245469175171
WB/Scranton6228264464168188
Bridgeport6227256464183187
Lehigh Valley6022277455158196

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5938146183208159
Laval5630213265190181
Toronto5831233166195191
Syracuse6130236268185192
Belleville5730243063174177
Rochester6230245368207230
Cleveland6223278458171212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6140115590205153
Manitoba5934194274183167
Milwaukee6432244472193195
Rockford5728244161170179
Grand Rapids6227276262169193
Texas5924246559183197
Iowa5824265356160175

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5539114183204148
Ontario5635144377218175
Colorado5832194371198176
Bakersfield5528175566179161
Abbotsford5630214165185162
San Diego5526262155169172
Henderson5425253154156169
Tucson5520304145148214
San Jose5720332244176234

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Utica 7, Hartford 3

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 4, Cleveland 2

Manitoba 4, Laval 3

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 3

Toronto 5, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you