All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte22000474
Hershey22000452
Providence22000474
Bridgeport21100245
Lehigh Valley21100244
WB/Scranton10010123
Hartford20110147
Springfield20200057

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Belleville220004128
Cleveland220004119
Rochester21100255
Toronto21100255
Syracuse200022911
Laval201101812
Utica10100013

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee11000252
Manitoba21010385
Grand Rapids2110021011
Rockford21100258
Texas21100287
Iowa20101147
Chicago10100025

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley22000496
San Jose22000474
Bakersfield21010355
Abbotsford211002510
Colorado21100278
Henderson21100274
Ontario211002105
San Diego2110021110
Tucson21100247
Calgary20200069

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Providence 4, Springfield 3

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2

Monday's Games

Coachella Valley 3, Calgary 1

WB/Scranton at Utica, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you