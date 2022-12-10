All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|66
|53
|Providence
|22
|14
|3
|3
|2
|33
|68
|57
|Bridgeport
|22
|13
|5
|4
|0
|30
|81
|68
|WB/Scranton
|21
|12
|6
|1
|2
|27
|67
|51
|Charlotte
|23
|12
|8
|2
|1
|27
|69
|71
|Lehigh Valley
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|58
|63
|Springfield
|23
|8
|10
|1
|4
|21
|63
|68
|Hartford
|21
|6
|10
|1
|4
|17
|47
|68
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|80
|75
|Rochester
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|74
|81
|Cleveland
|20
|10
|7
|1
|2
|23
|76
|82
|Belleville
|24
|11
|12
|1
|0
|23
|85
|95
|Syracuse
|22
|9
|9
|2
|2
|22
|84
|83
|Utica
|19
|8
|7
|3
|1
|20
|56
|57
|Laval
|25
|8
|13
|3
|1
|20
|83
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|22
|15
|6
|0
|1
|31
|81
|60
|Texas
|23
|12
|7
|2
|2
|28
|82
|67
|Rockford
|21
|12
|7
|0
|2
|26
|80
|69
|Iowa
|22
|10
|8
|2
|2
|24
|67
|70
|Manitoba
|19
|10
|6
|2
|1
|23
|59
|60
|Grand Rapids
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|67
|86
|Chicago
|19
|6
|11
|2
|0
|14
|50
|76
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|23
|15
|6
|2
|0
|32
|68
|55
|Calgary
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|86
|56
|Ontario
|21
|13
|7
|0
|1
|27
|65
|53
|Coachella Valley
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|67
|52
|Abbotsford
|21
|12
|7
|1
|1
|26
|77
|71
|San Jose
|23
|12
|10
|0
|1
|25
|65
|72
|Tucson
|20
|10
|7
|3
|0
|23
|62
|65
|Bakersfield
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|58
|69
|Henderson
|24
|8
|15
|0
|1
|17
|60
|73
|San Diego
|23
|6
|17
|0
|0
|12
|57
|82
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Belleville 2, Laval 1
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2
Milwaukee 2, Hartford 0
Toronto 5, Syracuse 2
Grand Rapids 2, Springfield 1
Lehigh Valley 2, Charlotte 1
Utica 5, Rochester 2
WB/Scranton 8, Cleveland 1
Iowa 3, Rockford 2
Texas 5, Chicago 2
Calgary 3, San Diego 0
Ontario 4, Tucson 3
Henderson 3, Colorado 2
Abbotsford 7, Manitoba 0
Coachella Valley 8, San Jose 3
Saturday's Games
Laval 7, Belleville 4
Rochester 4, Toronto 3
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
