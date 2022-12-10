All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2316520346653
Providence2214332336857
Bridgeport2213540308168
WB/Scranton2112612276751
Charlotte2312821276971
Lehigh Valley2110911225863
Springfield2381014216368
Hartford2161014174768

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2414811308075
Rochester2312911267481
Cleveland2010712237682
Belleville24111210238595
Syracuse229922228483
Utica198731205657
Laval25813312083100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee2215601318160
Texas2312722288267
Rockford2112702268069
Iowa2210822246770
Manitoba1910621235960
Grand Rapids22101110216786
Chicago1961120145076

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2315620326855
Calgary2114610298656
Ontario2113701276553
Coachella Valley1812420266752
Abbotsford2112711267771
San Jose23121001256572
Tucson2010730236265
Bakersfield2181210175869
Henderson2481501176073
San Diego2361700125782

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 2, Laval 1

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 2, Hartford 0

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Grand Rapids 2, Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Charlotte 1

Utica 5, Rochester 2

WB/Scranton 8, Cleveland 1

Iowa 3, Rockford 2

Texas 5, Chicago 2

Calgary 3, San Diego 0

Ontario 4, Tucson 3

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

Abbotsford 7, Manitoba 0

Coachella Valley 8, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Laval 7, Belleville 4

Rochester 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

