All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey39268415711795
Providence392386254117105
Charlotte3920152244113117
WB/Scranton3819142343109102
Lehigh Valley3819143243110113
Hartford3916143641110119
Springfield4018171441116119
Bridgeport4017166141131138

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto3927101156142124
Utica3921125148123114
Syracuse3718133342135123
Rochester3619142141113121
Laval4016184238141148
Cleveland3815183235124150
Belleville3915203134129145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas382286252145105
Milwaukee3922141247136117
Manitoba3721132145117118
Iowa3920142345117116
Rockford4020153245131132
Grand Rapids3815192234103141
Chicago3714193132109140

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley372763158142102
Calgary392810105714999
Colorado3924123051119100
Abbotsford3923122250138117
Ontario3720151142117106
Tucson4017194038131142
San Jose4017210236102136
Henderson4215240333111120
Bakersfield3714202131101121
San Diego4011290022102155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Iowa 2, Rockford 1

Tucson 5, Chicago 1

Calgary 4, Ontario 3

Abbotsford 4, Toronto 0

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you