EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence5030108270152129
Hershey5031125269148126
Charlotte5029172262156147
Springfield5025192456153147
Lehigh Valley5125213255153156
Hartford5122203653151162
Bridgeport4922197152158163
WB/Scranton5022212551137143

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5135132173179156
Utica5124205255148157
Syracuse4823184353172158
Laval5021207251182179
Rochester4723203150143158
Cleveland4922214250161180
Belleville5020254145162190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5028127366183144
Milwaukee4930152264169139
Manitoba4927163360154148
Rockford5125184458165170
Iowa5122205453149161
Grand Rapids4921242246137182
Chicago4820233245142169

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5136123075190130
Coachella Valley473294270169124
Abbotsford5129182262175154
Ontario5029182161159141
Colorado5028174161146134
Bakersfield5023232250153156
Tucson5223254050162180
San Jose5021250446136168
Henderson5117290539131150
San Diego5214371029130204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Utica 4, Cleveland 3

Hartford 5, Springfield 1

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Texas 5, Rockford 3

Henderson 5, Calgary 4

Coachella Valley 6, Ontario 1

Thursday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

