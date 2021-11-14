All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield139220204433
Hartford139310194230
Hershey136421153439
Charlotte126510134134
Providence125421133235
WB/Scranton136601132539
Bridgeport145612133745
Lehigh Valley13373093040

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1010000204218
Rochester117400144439
Toronto117400143432
Cleveland125313143238
Laval136610134341
Syracuse125511123639
Belleville135800103544

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Iowa117310154131
Chicago117310153628
Manitoba137510153933
Grand Rapids115501113034
Texas125601113535
Rockford10361072540
Milwaukee11371072840

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario1210101215234
Stockton119020203924
Bakersfield126411143537
Henderson126411143637
Colorado135602124247
Abbotsford104420102927
Tucson10451092934
San Jose8341072435
San Diego10361072837

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Utica 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Cleveland 0

Belleville 3, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 5, Syracuse 4

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 0

Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Toronto 5, Chicago 1

Henderson 4, Stockton 3

Ontario 6, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Utica 4, Belleville 1

Iowa 4, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 2, Chicago 1

Charlotte 5, Hershey 2

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you