EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|47
|29
|9
|7
|2
|67
|142
|121
|Hershey
|47
|30
|12
|4
|1
|65
|138
|117
|Charlotte
|47
|27
|16
|2
|2
|58
|146
|138
|Springfield
|46
|24
|17
|1
|4
|53
|143
|129
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|24
|18
|3
|2
|53
|141
|139
|Hartford
|47
|19
|19
|3
|6
|47
|134
|149
|WB/Scranton
|46
|20
|20
|2
|4
|46
|126
|132
|Bridgeport
|46
|19
|19
|7
|1
|46
|145
|155
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|47
|32
|12
|2
|1
|67
|167
|147
|Utica
|47
|23
|17
|5
|2
|53
|137
|141
|Syracuse
|45
|21
|17
|4
|3
|49
|159
|147
|Laval
|47
|20
|19
|6
|2
|48
|168
|167
|Rochester
|44
|22
|19
|2
|1
|47
|134
|148
|Cleveland
|45
|20
|20
|3
|2
|45
|146
|168
|Belleville
|46
|17
|24
|4
|1
|39
|146
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|46
|26
|11
|6
|3
|61
|172
|134
|Milwaukee
|46
|28
|15
|1
|2
|59
|163
|134
|Rockford
|47
|23
|16
|4
|4
|54
|150
|155
|Manitoba
|45
|24
|16
|3
|2
|53
|139
|139
|Iowa
|47
|22
|16
|5
|4
|53
|142
|146
|Grand Rapids
|45
|19
|22
|2
|2
|42
|124
|163
|Chicago
|44
|18
|22
|3
|1
|40
|131
|160
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|47
|34
|11
|2
|0
|70
|177
|117
|Coachella Valley
|42
|30
|7
|4
|1
|65
|154
|112
|Abbotsford
|48
|28
|16
|2
|2
|60
|166
|141
|Colorado
|47
|27
|16
|3
|1
|58
|137
|126
|Ontario
|45
|26
|17
|1
|1
|54
|144
|124
|Tucson
|49
|21
|24
|4
|0
|46
|155
|173
|Bakersfield
|46
|20
|22
|2
|2
|44
|138
|144
|San Jose
|47
|18
|25
|0
|4
|40
|121
|160
|Henderson
|48
|16
|27
|0
|5
|37
|122
|140
|San Diego
|49
|14
|35
|0
|0
|28
|122
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Cleveland 2, Rochester 1
Calgary 4, Abbotsford 1
Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 5, Tucson 1
Wednesday's Games
Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
