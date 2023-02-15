All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence472997267142121
Hershey4730124165138117
Charlotte4727162258146138
Springfield4624171453143129
Lehigh Valley4724183253141139
Hartford4719193647134149
WB/Scranton4620202446126132
Bridgeport4619197146145155

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto4732122167167147
Utica4723175253137141
Syracuse4521174349159147
Laval4720196248168167
Rochester4422192147134148
Cleveland4520203245146168
Belleville4617244139146174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas4626116361172134
Milwaukee4628151259163134
Rockford4723164454150155
Manitoba4524163253139139
Iowa4722165453142146
Grand Rapids4519222242124163
Chicago4418223140131160

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary4734112070177117
Coachella Valley423074165154112
Abbotsford4828162260166141
Colorado4727163158137126
Ontario4526171154144124
Tucson4921244046155173
Bakersfield4620222244138144
San Jose4718250440121160
Henderson4816270537122140
San Diego4914350028122189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Cleveland 2, Rochester 1

Calgary 4, Abbotsford 1

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 5, Tucson 1

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

