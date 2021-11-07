All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield107120163425
Hartford117310153425
Hershey105221132626
WB/Scranton105401112229
Providence94311102426
Bridgeport114502102836
Charlotte9441093130
Lehigh Valley10262062231

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica77000143013
Cleveland104213122831
Syracuse95310113028
Rochester85300103234
Toronto95400102730
Laval10451093232
Belleville10460083135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago86200123020
Manitoba105410112926
Iowa8431092825
Grand Rapids9440192628
Texas10460083030
Milwaukee8350062227
Rockford8350062132

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario109001194223
Stockton87010152814
Henderson95310112725
Bakersfield9440192529
Colorado11460193742
Abbotsford9342082226
San Jose7331072328
Tucson8341071824
San Diego7250041928

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Texas 7, San Jose 3

Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Belleville 3, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 3

Milwaukee 5, Iowa 2

Providence 3, Hershey 0

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 4, Laval 0

Utica 5, Toronto 2

Manitoba 5, Chicago 1

Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

Henderson 3, Tucson 2

Ontario 6, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 3

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3

Utica 4, Laval 2

Ontario 4, Colorado 3

San Jose 7, Texas 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

