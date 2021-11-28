All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1914320306748
Hartford1812420266145
Providence178531204646
Hershey178621194858
WB/Scranton188802183956
Charlotte198920185657
Bridgeport2061112155064
Lehigh Valley1831041114160

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1615100306230
Cleveland179323235350
Rochester1711600226958
Toronto169511205254
Belleville179800185653
Laval177910155664
Syracuse176821154654

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago1610411225143
Manitoba1710610215544
Iowa149410194934
Grand Rapids167621174852
Texas156711144447
Rockford145711123853
Milwaukee1651010114660

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton1511220245038
Ontario1411201235941
San Diego158610174545
Colorado177712175355
Henderson157611164143
Tucson147610154045
Bakersfield146611143943
Abbotsford134621113639
San Jose145810113855

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Iowa 2, Henderson 1

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cleveland 3

Colorado 5, Stockton 1

Utica 1, Charlotte 0

Providence 5, WB/Scranton 1

Belleville 7, Laval 3

Rochester 4, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Tucson 5, Abbotsford 4

San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1

San Jose at Ontario, ppd

Sunday's Games

Utica 5, Charlotte 2

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you