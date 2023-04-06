All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|67
|41
|16
|8
|2
|92
|201
|182
|Hershey
|67
|41
|17
|5
|4
|91
|199
|167
|Springfield
|67
|36
|23
|3
|5
|80
|214
|195
|Charlotte
|67
|36
|23
|5
|3
|80
|217
|201
|Lehigh Valley
|67
|35
|26
|3
|3
|76
|202
|204
|Hartford
|68
|32
|25
|4
|7
|75
|212
|209
|Bridgeport
|67
|32
|27
|7
|1
|72
|220
|224
|WB/Scranton
|67
|25
|29
|7
|6
|63
|178
|206
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|68
|41
|21
|4
|2
|88
|217
|205
|Syracuse
|67
|34
|24
|5
|4
|77
|234
|218
|Rochester
|67
|33
|25
|6
|3
|75
|217
|218
|Utica
|67
|32
|25
|6
|4
|74
|198
|206
|Laval
|67
|29
|28
|7
|3
|68
|235
|233
|Cleveland
|66
|30
|29
|5
|2
|67
|206
|237
|Belleville
|68
|28
|30
|6
|4
|66
|214
|244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|66
|36
|18
|9
|3
|84
|241
|188
|Milwaukee
|67
|39
|22
|4
|2
|84
|223
|197
|Manitoba
|66
|34
|23
|5
|4
|77
|206
|205
|Iowa
|67
|32
|25
|5
|5
|74
|200
|198
|Rockford
|66
|31
|26
|5
|4
|71
|196
|217
|Chicago
|66
|31
|28
|4
|3
|69
|204
|226
|Grand Rapids
|67
|27
|32
|4
|4
|62
|185
|242
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|47
|15
|3
|1
|98
|242
|161
|Coachella Valley
|66
|46
|14
|4
|2
|98
|247
|178
|Colorado
|68
|36
|22
|7
|3
|82
|195
|182
|Abbotsford
|67
|37
|23
|3
|4
|81
|216
|194
|Bakersfield
|67
|34
|29
|2
|2
|72
|197
|202
|Ontario
|67
|33
|29
|4
|1
|71
|196
|194
|Tucson
|67
|30
|30
|7
|0
|67
|203
|220
|San Jose
|67
|28
|33
|1
|5
|62
|188
|233
|Henderson
|66
|24
|37
|0
|5
|53
|178
|205
|San Diego
|67
|20
|44
|2
|1
|43
|171
|261
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3
Wednesday's Games
Hartford 2, Toronto 1
Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 0
Cleveland 1, Belleville 0
Providence 3, Hershey 1
Syracuse 3, Rochester 2
Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5
Bakersfield 3, Colorado 0
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
