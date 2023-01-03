All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|32
|22
|7
|2
|1
|47
|92
|75
|Providence
|31
|18
|6
|5
|2
|43
|90
|84
|Charlotte
|30
|16
|11
|2
|1
|35
|85
|92
|Bridgeport
|31
|14
|11
|5
|1
|34
|108
|107
|WB/Scranton
|28
|14
|9
|2
|3
|33
|82
|69
|Springfield
|32
|14
|13
|1
|4
|33
|92
|92
|Lehigh Valley
|30
|14
|13
|2
|1
|31
|85
|92
|Hartford
|30
|11
|13
|1
|5
|28
|81
|97
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|30
|19
|9
|1
|1
|40
|104
|92
|Rochester
|28
|17
|9
|1
|1
|36
|95
|92
|Utica
|28
|14
|9
|4
|1
|33
|93
|89
|Syracuse
|28
|13
|11
|2
|2
|30
|103
|101
|Laval
|31
|12
|15
|3
|1
|28
|108
|116
|Cleveland
|28
|12
|13
|1
|2
|27
|104
|115
|Belleville
|31
|12
|16
|3
|0
|27
|102
|121
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|31
|19
|7
|3
|2
|43
|120
|82
|Rockford
|31
|18
|10
|1
|2
|39
|115
|99
|Milwaukee
|30
|18
|10
|0
|2
|38
|107
|85
|Manitoba
|28
|16
|9
|2
|1
|35
|89
|84
|Iowa
|30
|13
|13
|2
|2
|30
|90
|99
|Chicago
|29
|10
|15
|3
|1
|24
|85
|120
|Grand Rapids
|29
|11
|17
|1
|0
|23
|83
|119
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|29
|20
|6
|3
|0
|43
|110
|83
|Calgary
|30
|21
|8
|1
|0
|43
|120
|76
|Abbotsford
|30
|19
|9
|1
|1
|40
|112
|93
|Colorado
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|88
|75
|Tucson
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|101
|103
|Ontario
|27
|15
|11
|0
|1
|31
|80
|74
|San Jose
|32
|13
|18
|0
|1
|27
|80
|112
|Henderson
|33
|12
|19
|0
|2
|26
|83
|91
|Bakersfield
|29
|11
|17
|1
|0
|23
|77
|95
|San Diego
|32
|9
|23
|0
|0
|18
|85
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
San Diego 3, Henderson 0
Monday's Games
Abbotsford 5, Calgary 2
Tuesday's Games
Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
