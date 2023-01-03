All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey3222721479275
Providence3118652439084
Charlotte30161121358592
Bridgeport3114115134108107
WB/Scranton2814923338269
Springfield32141314339292
Lehigh Valley30141321318592
Hartford30111315288197

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto30199114010492
Rochester2817911369592
Utica2814941339389
Syracuse2813112230103101
Laval3112153128108116
Cleveland2812131227104115
Belleville3112163027102121

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas31197324312082
Rockford311810123911599
Milwaukee301810023810785
Manitoba2816921358984
Iowa30131322309099
Chicago291015312485120
Grand Rapids291117102383119

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley29206304311083
Calgary30218104312076
Abbotsford30199114011293
Colorado30181020388875
Tucson3014124032101103
Ontario27151101318074
San Jose321318012780112
Henderson33121902268391
Bakersfield29111710237795
San Diego32923001885125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

San Diego 3, Henderson 0

Monday's Games

Abbotsford 5, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

