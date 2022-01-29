North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High 21F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulation of a foot or more. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 7F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.