All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence96111142622
WB/Scranton76010132011
Bridgeport86110133526
Charlotte85111122421
Springfield95301113126
Hershey7322081817
Hartford7231161725
Lehigh Valley8251051928

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto97200143426
Rochester96300123331
Belleville9441092936
Cleveland9450082937
Laval10262063240
Utica7240151719
Syracuse9151253040

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee86200123225
Manitoba85210113122
Texas95301113226
Grand Rapids95400103337
Chicago7331072223
Iowa8231272327
Rockford7340062629

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario87100143014
Tucson86200122821
San Jose7420191917
Abbotsford7420192728
Bakersfield8431092425
Coachella Valley7430083028
Colorado8350062326
Calgary8350062531
San Diego9360062635
Henderson9270042228

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 3

Ontario 2, Colorado 0

Friday's Games

Calgary 3, Tucson 2

Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2

Chicago 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Laval 4

Belleville 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 5, Utica 3

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 4

Texas 4, Manitoba 1

Abbotsford 5, Coachella Valley 2

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 1

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you