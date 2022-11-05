All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|9
|6
|1
|1
|1
|14
|26
|22
|WB/Scranton
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|13
|20
|11
|Bridgeport
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|35
|26
|Charlotte
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|24
|21
|Springfield
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|31
|26
|Hershey
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|18
|17
|Hartford
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|17
|25
|Lehigh Valley
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|19
|28
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|34
|26
|Rochester
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|33
|31
|Belleville
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|29
|36
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|29
|37
|Laval
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|32
|40
|Utica
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|17
|19
|Syracuse
|9
|1
|5
|1
|2
|5
|30
|40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|32
|25
|Manitoba
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|31
|22
|Texas
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|32
|26
|Grand Rapids
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|33
|37
|Chicago
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|22
|23
|Iowa
|8
|2
|3
|1
|2
|7
|23
|27
|Rockford
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|26
|29
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|30
|14
|Tucson
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|28
|21
|San Jose
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|19
|17
|Abbotsford
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|27
|28
|Bakersfield
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|24
|25
|Coachella Valley
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|30
|28
|Colorado
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|23
|26
|Calgary
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|31
|San Diego
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|26
|35
|Henderson
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|22
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 3
Ontario 2, Colorado 0
Friday's Games
Calgary 3, Tucson 2
Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2
Chicago 5, Cleveland 2
Toronto 5, Laval 4
Belleville 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Rochester 5, Utica 3
Springfield 5, Hartford 1
Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 4
Texas 4, Manitoba 1
Abbotsford 5, Coachella Valley 2
Bakersfield 3, Henderson 1
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.