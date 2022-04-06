All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6437205281200194
Charlotte6437234078214182
Providence6031194672175161
Hershey6631265471183182
Hartford6329266266186201
WB/Scranton6530274468184195
Bridgeport6527277465191204
Lehigh Valley6325277461169203

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6239166185218169
Laval5931233267196192
Syracuse6432246272200203
Toronto6132253168202203
Rochester6532255372221240
Belleville6031254066183185
Cleveland6424288460178222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6542135594219165
Manitoba6337204280197176
Milwaukee6834264476203206
Rockford6131254167182189
Texas6327256565195207
Iowa6126275360171182
Grand Rapids6527306262173201

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5841124187215152
Ontario5936155380228190
Colorado6135194377212181
Bakersfield5931185572193170
Abbotsford5932215170197168
San Diego5727263158175177
Henderson5927283158167182
Tucson5820325146155230
San Jose6120363245183253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 3

Iowa 6, Tucson 1

Rockford 1, Henderson 0

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago 4, Texas 2

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 2

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

