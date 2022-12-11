All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2517521377461
Providence2415432357364
Bridgeport2414640328873
WB/Scranton2112612276751
Charlotte2412921277077
Lehigh Valley2211911246464
Springfield2491014236568
Hartford2271014195168

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2414811308075
Rochester2312911267481
Cleveland2211812258490
Syracuse2310922248984
Belleville24111210238595
Utica208831205762
Laval25813312083100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee2315701318162
Texas2413722308868
Rockford2212712278272
Iowa2311822267072
Manitoba2011621256161
Grand Rapids23101210216790
Chicago2061220145182

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2415720327058
Calgary2215610319158
Ontario2214701296855
Coachella Valley1912430277157
Abbotsford2212811267873
San Jose23121001256572
Tucson2110740246468
Bakersfield2291210196373
Henderson2591501196375
San Diego2461800125987

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Laval 7, Belleville 4

Rochester 4, Toronto 3

Hartford 4, Grand Rapids 0

Hershey 3, Cleveland 2

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Syracuse 5, Utica 1

Lehigh Valley 6, Charlotte 1

Springfield 2, Milwaukee 0

Iowa 3, Rockford 2

Texas 6, Chicago 1

Ontario 3, Tucson 2

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 5, Coachella Valley 4

Manitoba 2, Abbotsford 1

Sunday's Games

Calgary 5, San Diego 2

Bridgeport 5, Providence 2

Cleveland 6, Hershey 5

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you