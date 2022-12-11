All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|25
|17
|5
|2
|1
|37
|74
|61
|Providence
|24
|15
|4
|3
|2
|35
|73
|64
|Bridgeport
|24
|14
|6
|4
|0
|32
|88
|73
|WB/Scranton
|21
|12
|6
|1
|2
|27
|67
|51
|Charlotte
|24
|12
|9
|2
|1
|27
|70
|77
|Lehigh Valley
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|64
|64
|Springfield
|24
|9
|10
|1
|4
|23
|65
|68
|Hartford
|22
|7
|10
|1
|4
|19
|51
|68
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|80
|75
|Rochester
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|74
|81
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|8
|1
|2
|25
|84
|90
|Syracuse
|23
|10
|9
|2
|2
|24
|89
|84
|Belleville
|24
|11
|12
|1
|0
|23
|85
|95
|Utica
|20
|8
|8
|3
|1
|20
|57
|62
|Laval
|25
|8
|13
|3
|1
|20
|83
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|23
|15
|7
|0
|1
|31
|81
|62
|Texas
|24
|13
|7
|2
|2
|30
|88
|68
|Rockford
|22
|12
|7
|1
|2
|27
|82
|72
|Iowa
|23
|11
|8
|2
|2
|26
|70
|72
|Manitoba
|20
|11
|6
|2
|1
|25
|61
|61
|Grand Rapids
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|67
|90
|Chicago
|20
|6
|12
|2
|0
|14
|51
|82
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|70
|58
|Calgary
|22
|15
|6
|1
|0
|31
|91
|58
|Ontario
|22
|14
|7
|0
|1
|29
|68
|55
|Coachella Valley
|19
|12
|4
|3
|0
|27
|71
|57
|Abbotsford
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|78
|73
|San Jose
|23
|12
|10
|0
|1
|25
|65
|72
|Tucson
|21
|10
|7
|4
|0
|24
|64
|68
|Bakersfield
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|63
|73
|Henderson
|25
|9
|15
|0
|1
|19
|63
|75
|San Diego
|24
|6
|18
|0
|0
|12
|59
|87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Laval 7, Belleville 4
Rochester 4, Toronto 3
Hartford 4, Grand Rapids 0
Hershey 3, Cleveland 2
Providence 3, Bridgeport 2
Syracuse 5, Utica 1
Lehigh Valley 6, Charlotte 1
Springfield 2, Milwaukee 0
Iowa 3, Rockford 2
Texas 6, Chicago 1
Ontario 3, Tucson 2
Henderson 3, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 5, Coachella Valley 4
Manitoba 2, Abbotsford 1
Sunday's Games
Calgary 5, San Diego 2
Bridgeport 5, Providence 2
Cleveland 6, Hershey 5
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
