EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2817821378982
Hershey2816921358881
Hartford2614822328477
Providence2613931307768
Charlotte27141120309179
Lehigh Valley2791152257186
WB/Scranton2491212215381
Bridgeport331116332885103

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2318230398452
Rochester271710003410298
Toronto25131011288085
Laval24121020268484
Cleveland2410833267276
Belleville25121300247073
Syracuse2291021216373

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2620411429059
Manitoba2716911348267
Grand Rapids26121031288179
Iowa27121131287976
Rockford24111111246077
Texas2381131206783
Milwaukee301216202685100

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2720421439662
Ontario2415621339074
Henderson2414721317260
Abbotsford2210921236864
Tucson23111020246175
Colorado28121132298789
Bakersfield228833225867
San Jose261114102380104
San Diego2291210195570

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa 3, Manitoba 2

Tucson 2, Stockton 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Utica 4

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3

Grand Rapids 7, Milwaukee 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Stockton 5, Tucson 2

Springfield at Laval, ppd

San Diego at Henderson, ppd

Thursday's Games

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, ppd

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

