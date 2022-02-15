All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield4525145156146141
Hartford4223134252127122
Hershey4524153354141125
Providence3819133344112106
Charlotte4323182048144126
WB/Scranton4319192343109130
Lehigh Valley4317186242119137
Bridgeport4517204442121137

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica412885061151106
Toronto3621122145120119
Laval3620133043119119
Rochester4323153251151152
Belleville3819190038117115
Syracuse4017184139108129
Cleveland4214205336115145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago4427104361142115
Manitoba4225142153125110
Milwaukee4724192252140140
Rockford3919163142109117
Iowa4220174145122116
Grand Rapids4217185241115133
Texas3813175334112134

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton39278315813599
Ontario402593356162126
Bakersfield3720104347123107
Henderson3721132145117105
Colorado4222143350137124
Abbotsford3819153142129115
San Diego3715202032101125
Tucson4015222133108156
San Jose4014251029119165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 1

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

