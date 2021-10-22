All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|5
|Hartford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|8
|8
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Hershey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|WB/Scranton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|6
|Providence
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|7
|Bridgeport
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6
|11
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Laval
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|11
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|14
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Rochester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Belleville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|6
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Rockford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Manitoba
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|11
|8
|Bakersfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Henderson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Stockton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Abbotsford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|11
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Colorado
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|11
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Charlotte 5, Hershey 3
Cleveland 4, Belleville 0
Utica 2, Providence 1
Rochester 5, Syracuse 3
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1
WB/Scranton 2, Hartford 1
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled