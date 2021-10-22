All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield33000695
Hartford42110588
Charlotte321004119
Hershey321004108
WB/Scranton32100456
Providence31011467
Bridgeport402022611
Lehigh Valley20200024

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica22000483
Cleveland3210041310
Laval3210041311
Syracuse3111031314
Toronto21100256
Rochester21100279
Belleville312002712

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee21100296
Grand Rapids21100298
Iowa21100233
Texas21100233
Chicago21100267
Rockford21100269
Manitoba3120021010

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario320015118
Bakersfield22000463
Henderson220004117
Stockton21010333
Abbotsford311103911
Tucson21100233
Colorado201011711
San Jose10100001
San Diego10100025

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Hershey 3

Cleveland 4, Belleville 0

Utica 2, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Syracuse 3

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 2, Hartford 1

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

