All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|65
|35
|20
|4
|6
|80
|189
|169
|Charlotte
|70
|40
|24
|5
|1
|86
|230
|195
|Springfield
|70
|39
|23
|6
|2
|86
|214
|213
|WB/Scranton
|70
|33
|29
|4
|4
|74
|197
|208
|Hershey
|72
|33
|29
|6
|4
|76
|195
|196
|Bridgeport
|70
|30
|29
|7
|4
|71
|207
|221
|Hartford
|69
|30
|31
|6
|2
|68
|195
|218
|Lehigh Valley
|70
|27
|30
|8
|5
|67
|182
|219
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|67
|40
|19
|7
|1
|88
|231
|187
|Laval
|66
|37
|23
|4
|2
|80
|229
|207
|Syracuse
|70
|36
|25
|7
|2
|81
|219
|218
|Belleville
|67
|36
|27
|4
|0
|76
|201
|202
|Toronto
|66
|35
|27
|3
|1
|74
|220
|220
|Rochester
|71
|35
|27
|6
|3
|79
|239
|258
|Cleveland
|70
|24
|33
|8
|5
|61
|186
|247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|70
|46
|14
|5
|5
|102
|238
|178
|Manitoba
|67
|38
|22
|5
|2
|83
|204
|192
|Milwaukee
|72
|37
|26
|5
|4
|83
|220
|215
|Rockford
|65
|34
|26
|4
|1
|73
|198
|198
|Iowa
|67
|30
|28
|5
|4
|69
|190
|195
|Grand Rapids
|70
|31
|31
|6
|2
|70
|190
|214
|Texas
|68
|28
|28
|6
|6
|68
|208
|226
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|63
|43
|14
|4
|2
|92
|230
|171
|Ontario
|64
|40
|15
|5
|4
|89
|249
|201
|Colorado
|65
|37
|21
|4
|3
|81
|230
|197
|Abbotsford
|63
|36
|21
|5
|1
|78
|215
|177
|Bakersfield
|63
|33
|20
|5
|5
|76
|207
|185
|Henderson
|64
|31
|28
|4
|1
|67
|191
|195
|San Diego
|62
|27
|31
|3
|1
|58
|183
|201
|Tucson
|63
|21
|36
|5
|1
|48
|170
|253
|San Jose
|65
|20
|39
|4
|2
|46
|195
|276
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Rockford 5, Manitoba 1
Providence 1, Hershey 0
Monday's Games
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
