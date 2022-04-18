All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6535204680189169
Charlotte7040245186230195
Springfield7039236286214213
WB/Scranton7033294474197208
Hershey7233296476195196
Bridgeport7030297471207221
Hartford6930316268195218
Lehigh Valley7027308567182219

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6740197188231187
Laval6637234280229207
Syracuse7036257281219218
Belleville6736274076201202
Toronto6635273174220220
Rochester7135276379239258
Cleveland7024338561186247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago70461455102238178
Manitoba6738225283204192
Milwaukee7237265483220215
Rockford6534264173198198
Iowa6730285469190195
Grand Rapids7031316270190214
Texas6828286668208226

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6343144292230171
Ontario6440155489249201
Colorado6537214381230197
Abbotsford6336215178215177
Bakersfield6333205576207185
Henderson6431284167191195
San Diego6227313158183201
Tucson6321365148170253
San Jose6520394246195276

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Rockford 5, Manitoba 1

Providence 1, Hershey 0

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you