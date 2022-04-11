All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte6739235083224189
Springfield6737226282207207
Providence6333204676185167
Hershey6933275475192190
WB/Scranton6731284470187197
Hartford6630286268193211
Bridgeport6829287469200214
Lehigh Valley6726307463177213

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6539187186225182
Laval6335233275216201
Syracuse6734247277209210
Toronto6434263172215214
Rochester6833266375232252
Belleville6433274070194200
Cleveland6724308561182233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6744135598226168
Manitoba6537215281200185
Milwaukee7036264480214209
Rockford6333254171191194
Iowa6429275366183186
Texas6527266666198214
Grand Rapids6829316266183211

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6042124290223160
Ontario6137155483236198
Colorado6336204379221188
Abbotsford6134215174208173
Bakersfield6132195574200179
Henderson6129283162180188
San Diego5927283158180188
Tucson6120355146161244
San Jose6320383245189266

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Hartford 4, Charlotte 3

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1

Henderson 7, San Jose 3

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

Rockford 5, Tucson 3

Iowa 3, Texas 0

Ontario 6, Stockton 5

Monday's Games

Laval 5, Belleville 1

Providence 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

