EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey4328104161131107
Providence432597259127114
Charlotte4223152250126122
Lehigh Valley4221163247124129
Springfield4321171447130123
WB/Scranton4220172345118113
Bridgeport4319176145140143
Hartford4317173643119137

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto4229111160149130
Utica4322145251128127
Syracuse4121143348150130
Rochester3920162143121132
Laval4317186242151157
Cleveland4016193237131159
Belleville4216223136133157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas4224106256158120
Milwaukee4224151251149125
Iowa4322144351133129
Manitoba4022142248123125
Rockford4321164248140145
Grand Rapids4117202238112149
Chicago4015213134116151

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary4230102062161105
Coachella Valley392873160147109
Colorado4225143053127110
Abbotsford4324152252151132
Ontario4123161148133116
Tucson4420204044149155
San Jose4318220339112145
Bakersfield4117212137120136
Henderson4516260335117132
San Diego4412320024113175

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Rockford 3, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 7, Tucson 3

Ontario 5, Colorado 2

San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Providence 4, Hartford 2

Syracuse 4, Utica 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 2

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 2

Iowa 5, Texas 3

Abbotsford 6, San Diego 1

Thursday's Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

