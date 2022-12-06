All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|22
|14
|3
|3
|2
|33
|68
|57
|Bridgeport
|21
|13
|4
|4
|0
|30
|79
|64
|Hershey
|21
|14
|5
|2
|0
|30
|58
|49
|Charlotte
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|27
|66
|65
|WB/Scranton
|20
|11
|6
|1
|2
|25
|59
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|54
|59
|Springfield
|22
|8
|10
|0
|4
|20
|62
|66
|Hartford
|19
|5
|9
|1
|4
|15
|44
|64
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|21
|13
|7
|1
|0
|27
|70
|65
|Rochester
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|24
|67
|68
|Cleveland
|19
|10
|6
|1
|2
|23
|75
|74
|Syracuse
|20
|8
|8
|2
|2
|20
|77
|77
|Belleville
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|75
|85
|Utica
|18
|7
|7
|3
|1
|18
|51
|55
|Laval
|23
|7
|13
|3
|0
|17
|75
|94
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|20
|14
|6
|0
|0
|28
|78
|58
|Texas
|22
|11
|7
|2
|2
|26
|77
|65
|Manitoba
|18
|10
|5
|2
|1
|23
|59
|53
|Rockford
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|76
|65
|Iowa
|20
|9
|7
|2
|2
|22
|62
|62
|Grand Rapids
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|59
|83
|Chicago
|18
|6
|10
|2
|0
|14
|48
|71
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|22
|15
|6
|1
|0
|31
|66
|52
|Calgary
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|83
|56
|Ontario
|19
|12
|6
|0
|1
|25
|60
|47
|San Jose
|22
|12
|9
|0
|1
|25
|62
|64
|Coachella Valley
|17
|11
|4
|2
|0
|24
|59
|49
|Abbotsford
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|24
|70
|71
|Tucson
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|59
|61
|Bakersfield
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|58
|69
|Henderson
|22
|6
|15
|0
|1
|13
|54
|70
|San Diego
|22
|6
|16
|0
|0
|12
|57
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 10 p.m.
