EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2214620306961
Hartford1912421276449
Providence2010631245551
Charlotte23111020247270
Hershey199721215364
WB/Scranton209812214759
Bridgeport2481312196276
Lehigh Valley2151141155270

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2017120367238
Rochester1913600267864
Cleveland2310823257073
Laval23111020247881
Toronto2010811226271
Belleville22111100226463
Syracuse2071021175770

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2317411368154
Manitoba2315710317455
Rockford2110911225571
Iowa219921216360
Grand Rapids2291021216469
Milwaukee2291210196575
Texas2171031186378

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2015221337648
Ontario1913501277356
Colorado2110812236762
Henderson189711205350
Tucson189810195059
San Diego199910195357
Abbotsford198821196059
Bakersfield176812154455
San Jose1971110155381

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Bridgeport 5, Toronto 4

Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 2

Rockford 2, Henderson 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Cleveland 2

Providence 3, Springfield 0

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Stockton 5, Tucson 1

Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1

San Diego 3, Ontario 1

Sunday's Games

Belleville 3, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 3

Providence 5, Toronto 1

WB/Scranton 6, Springfield 0

Laval 4, Hershey 2

Chicago 7, Texas 2

San Jose 5, Abbotsford 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

