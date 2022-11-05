All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bridgeport
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|40
|29
|Providence
|9
|6
|1
|1
|1
|14
|26
|22
|WB/Scranton
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|21
|13
|Charlotte
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|24
|25
|Springfield
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|31
|26
|Hershey
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|20
|18
|Lehigh Valley
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|22
|30
|Hartford
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|20
|30
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|34
|26
|Rochester
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|33
|Belleville
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|29
|36
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|29
|37
|Utica
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|19
|20
|Syracuse
|10
|2
|5
|1
|2
|7
|34
|40
|Laval
|11
|2
|6
|3
|0
|7
|34
|43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|32
|25
|Manitoba
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|31
|22
|Texas
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|32
|26
|Grand Rapids
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|33
|37
|Chicago
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|22
|23
|Iowa
|8
|2
|3
|1
|2
|7
|23
|27
|Rockford
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|26
|29
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|30
|14
|Tucson
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|28
|21
|San Jose
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|19
|17
|Abbotsford
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|27
|28
|Bakersfield
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|24
|25
|Coachella Valley
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|30
|28
|Colorado
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|23
|26
|Calgary
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|31
|San Diego
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|26
|35
|Henderson
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|22
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Calgary 3, Tucson 2
Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2
Chicago 5, Cleveland 2
Toronto 5, Laval 4
Belleville 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Rochester 5, Utica 3
Springfield 5, Hartford 1
Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 4
Texas 4, Manitoba 1
Abbotsford 5, Coachella Valley 2
Bakersfield 3, Henderson 1
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2
Syracuse 4, Charlotte 0
Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 3
Utica 2, Rochester 1
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.