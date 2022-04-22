All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte7141245188232196
Providence6736214682195177
Springfield7239246387218220
WB/Scranton7235294478204209
Hershey7434306478199202
Bridgeport7131297473211223
Hartford7030326268196220
Lehigh Valley72273010569189228

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica7042198193241196
Laval6837254280231216
Syracuse7137257283225218
Belleville7038284080210213
Rochester7336277382244263
Toronto6836283176229226
Cleveland7225348563193254

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago72471555104245184
Manitoba6738225283204192
Milwaukee7337275483221219
Rockford6735274175205206
Iowa6831285471195197
Texas6929286670212227
Grand Rapids7332336272199226

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6444144294233172
Ontario6541155491254204
Abbotsford6437215180220181
Colorado6637224381233202
Bakersfield6434205578211186
Henderson6532284169194197
San Diego6427314260189209
Tucson6421375148171256
San Jose6620404246196280

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 2

Charlotte 2, Hartford 1

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 0

Toronto 5, Laval 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 4, Providence 1

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

