EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1914320306748
Hartford1812420266145
Providence178531204646
Charlotte209920206160
Hershey178621194858
WB/Scranton188802183956
Bridgeport2061112155064
Lehigh Valley1931141114465

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1716100326430
Cleveland189423235454
Rochester1711600226958
Toronto169511205254
Belleville189900185655
Laval198920186371
Syracuse176821154654

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago1812411265644
Manitoba1811610236047
Iowa169610195442
Rockford178711184756
Grand Rapids187821175059
Texas187821175459
Milwaukee1961210135266

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton1511220245038
Ontario1611401236549
Henderson168611184748
Tucson158610174446
San Diego158610174545
Colorado187812175459
Abbotsford156621154445
Bakersfield146611143943
San Jose145810113855

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Chicago 2, Iowa 0

Friday's Games

Laval 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 1

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, ppd

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

