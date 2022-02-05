All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|39
|21
|12
|4
|2
|48
|117
|113
|Hershey
|41
|22
|13
|3
|3
|50
|127
|111
|Springfield
|41
|22
|13
|5
|1
|50
|133
|131
|Charlotte
|40
|22
|16
|2
|0
|46
|138
|119
|Providence
|35
|17
|12
|3
|3
|40
|106
|98
|WB/Scranton
|39
|18
|17
|1
|3
|40
|103
|121
|Lehigh Valley
|38
|15
|15
|6
|2
|38
|104
|118
|Bridgeport
|43
|16
|19
|4
|4
|40
|117
|132
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|37
|26
|6
|5
|0
|57
|136
|95
|Toronto
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|115
|117
|Rochester
|39
|22
|14
|2
|1
|47
|143
|141
|Laval
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|105
|109
|Syracuse
|36
|16
|16
|3
|1
|36
|101
|115
|Belleville
|34
|16
|18
|0
|0
|32
|100
|108
|Cleveland
|38
|13
|18
|4
|3
|33
|105
|130
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|39
|26
|7
|4
|2
|58
|124
|93
|Manitoba
|37
|23
|11
|2
|1
|49
|115
|91
|Rockford
|36
|17
|15
|3
|1
|38
|98
|106
|Iowa
|39
|18
|17
|3
|1
|40
|109
|109
|Milwaukee
|43
|20
|19
|2
|2
|44
|120
|127
|Grand Rapids
|39
|15
|17
|5
|2
|37
|105
|121
|Texas
|33
|12
|15
|4
|2
|30
|101
|119
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|37
|26
|7
|3
|1
|56
|127
|89
|Ontario
|36
|24
|7
|3
|2
|53
|148
|108
|Bakersfield
|33
|17
|9
|4
|3
|41
|106
|94
|Colorado
|39
|21
|12
|3
|3
|48
|125
|116
|Henderson
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|108
|97
|Abbotsford
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|103
|106
|San Diego
|35
|14
|19
|2
|0
|30
|93
|118
|Tucson
|35
|13
|19
|2
|1
|29
|94
|130
|San Jose
|39
|14
|24
|1
|0
|29
|117
|161
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Hershey 4, Cleveland 1
Ontario 5, Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 4, Belleville 2
Utica 3, Laval 2
Charlotte 5, Rochester 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 1
Springfield 3, Hartford 2
WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3
Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0
Rockford 4, Iowa 2
Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 5, Tucson 3
Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1
Saturday's Games
Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled