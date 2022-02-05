All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford3921124248117113
Hershey4122133350127111
Springfield4122135150133131
Charlotte4022162046138119
Providence351712334010698
WB/Scranton3918171340103121
Lehigh Valley3815156238104118
Bridgeport4316194440117132

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica37266505713695
Toronto3520122143115117
Rochester3922142147143141
Laval3217123037105109
Syracuse3616163136101115
Belleville3416180032100108
Cleveland3813184333105130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago39267425812493
Manitoba372311214911591
Rockford361715313898106
Iowa3918173140109109
Milwaukee4320192244120127
Grand Rapids3915175237105121
Texas3312154230101119

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton37267315612789
Ontario362473253148108
Bakersfield33179434110694
Colorado3921123348125116
Henderson352012214310897
Abbotsford3415153134103106
San Diego351419203093118
Tucson351319212994130
San Jose3914241029117161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hershey 4, Cleveland 1

Ontario 5, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4, Belleville 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

Charlotte 5, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3

Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Iowa 2

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

