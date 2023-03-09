All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey5534145275163140
Providence5532138274162149
Charlotte5732203269179171
Springfield5629212464168160
Lehigh Valley5628223362168171
Bridgeport5626227160181185
Hartford5624223758167174
WB/Scranton5623244555152163

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5738162179196171
Utica5527206262166165
Syracuse5427204361191176
Rochester5326224157173178
Laval5623237356201205
Belleville5725274155182206
Cleveland5524254254180208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5530157370200159
Milwaukee5532183269184158
Manitoba5431173368171163
Rockford5627214462174183
Iowa5726225461166173
Chicago5424253253162189
Grand Rapids5522274250156206

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5840153083210149
Coachella Valley5236104278189137
Colorado5630194367162152
Abbotsford5731212367189173
Ontario5530204165174156
Bakersfield5526252256168175
Tucson5624266054172189
San Jose5422271449148185
Henderson5622290549152162
San Diego5717391035144219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 3

Calgary 5, Colorado 2

Manitoba 4, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 5, Laval 1

Bridgeport 3, Charlotte 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 0

Toronto 3, WB/Scranton 1

Calgary 2, Colorado 1

Bakersfield 6, Texas 5

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

