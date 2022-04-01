All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|61
|34
|20
|5
|2
|75
|192
|189
|Providence
|57
|30
|18
|3
|6
|69
|170
|153
|Charlotte
|63
|36
|23
|4
|0
|76
|211
|181
|Hershey
|64
|30
|25
|5
|4
|69
|178
|176
|Hartford
|61
|29
|25
|5
|2
|65
|178
|189
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|4
|4
|66
|173
|189
|Bridgeport
|62
|27
|25
|6
|4
|64
|183
|187
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|22
|27
|7
|4
|55
|158
|196
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|61
|39
|15
|6
|1
|85
|216
|166
|Laval
|57
|31
|21
|3
|2
|67
|194
|183
|Toronto
|59
|32
|23
|3
|1
|68
|199
|194
|Belleville
|58
|31
|24
|3
|0
|65
|178
|178
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|24
|6
|2
|68
|188
|197
|Rochester
|64
|31
|25
|5
|3
|70
|215
|238
|Cleveland
|63
|24
|27
|8
|4
|60
|176
|216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|61
|40
|11
|5
|5
|90
|205
|153
|Manitoba
|60
|34
|20
|4
|2
|74
|185
|171
|Milwaukee
|64
|32
|24
|4
|4
|72
|193
|195
|Rockford
|57
|28
|24
|4
|1
|61
|170
|179
|Texas
|60
|25
|24
|6
|5
|61
|185
|198
|Grand Rapids
|63
|27
|28
|6
|2
|62
|170
|195
|Iowa
|58
|24
|26
|5
|3
|56
|160
|175
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|56
|39
|12
|4
|1
|83
|205
|150
|Ontario
|57
|36
|14
|4
|3
|79
|224
|178
|Colorado
|59
|33
|19
|4
|3
|73
|200
|177
|Bakersfield
|56
|29
|17
|5
|5
|68
|183
|161
|Abbotsford
|57
|30
|21
|5
|1
|66
|188
|166
|San Diego
|55
|26
|26
|2
|1
|55
|169
|172
|Henderson
|55
|25
|26
|3
|1
|54
|156
|173
|Tucson
|55
|20
|30
|4
|1
|45
|148
|214
|San Jose
|58
|20
|34
|2
|2
|44
|179
|240
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Belleville 4, Hartford 1
Charlotte 5, Hershey 3
Cleveland 5, Rochester 4
Texas 2, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 5, Syracuse 3
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
