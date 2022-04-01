All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6134205275192189
Providence5730183669170153
Charlotte6336234076211181
Hershey6430255469178176
Hartford6129255265178189
WB/Scranton6329264466173189
Bridgeport6227256464183187
Lehigh Valley6022277455158196

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6139156185216166
Laval5731213267194183
Toronto5932233168199194
Belleville5831243065178178
Syracuse6230246268188197
Rochester6431255370215238
Cleveland6324278460176216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6140115590205153
Manitoba6034204274185171
Milwaukee6432244472193195
Rockford5728244161170179
Texas6025246561185198
Grand Rapids6327286262170195
Iowa5824265356160175

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5639124183205150
Ontario5736144379224178
Colorado5933194373200177
Bakersfield5629175568183161
Abbotsford5730215166188166
San Diego5526262155169172
Henderson5525263154156173
Tucson5520304145148214
San Jose5820342244179240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville 4, Hartford 1

Charlotte 5, Hershey 3

Cleveland 5, Rochester 4

Texas 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 3

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

