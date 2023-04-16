All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey7244195497217184
Providence7143188296214198
Charlotte7239255386235220
Springfield7138253584227204
Hartford7235264781227215
Lehigh Valley7237293380221226
Bridgeport7234307176238248
WB/Scranton7226328666191224

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto7141244288222223
Syracuse7235267481252239
Utica7235276480215222
Rochester7135276379232232
Laval7233297376258247
Cleveland7133315273219250
Belleville7131306472231251

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas7140199392263205
Milwaukee7141235289237207
Manitoba7137255483223221
Iowa7133276577206209
Rockford7134285477210231
Chicago7134295376222241
Grand Rapids7228364464194255

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary72511731106256174
Coachella Valley72481752103257194
Colorado7240227390210187
Abbotsford7240253487229203
Bakersfield7237312278212212
Ontario7234325174206211
Tucson7230338169219245
San Jose7231342569205249
Henderson7229380563201221
San Diego7220492143180281

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Belleville 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Providence 5, Bridgeport 3

Springfield 1, Hartford 0

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1

Manitoba 3, Rockford 2

Texas 2, Iowa 1

San Jose 4, Tucson 2

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Bakersfield 4, Coachella Valley 2

Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2

Henderson 4, Ontario 1

Sunday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you