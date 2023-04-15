All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey7143195495211180
Providence7042188294209195
Charlotte7138255384230216
Springfield7037253582226204
Hartford7135254781227214
Lehigh Valley7137283380217220
Bridgeport7134297176235243
WB/Scranton7126327665187219

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto7141244288222223
Syracuse7135266480248234
Rochester7135276379232232
Utica7134276478210218
Laval7233297376258247
Cleveland7133315273219250
Belleville7131306472231251

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas7039199390261204
Milwaukee7141235289237207
Manitoba7036255481220219
Rockford7034275477208228
Iowa7033275576205207
Chicago7033295374218240
Grand Rapids7128354464193251

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary71501731104253172
Coachella Valley71481652103255190
Colorado7139227388207186
Abbotsford7140243487227200
Bakersfield7136312276208210
Ontario7134315174205207
Tucson7130328169217241
San Jose7130342567201247
Henderson7128380561197220
San Diego7120482143179278

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 0

Laval 4, Syracuse 3

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 2, Cleveland 1

Belleville 7, Rochester 4

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 7, Providence 2

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 4, San Diego 1

Abbotsford 4, Calgary 1

Bakersfield 3, Coachella Valley 0

Henderson 5, Ontario 2

San Jose 4, Tucson 3

Saturday's Games

Belleville 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

