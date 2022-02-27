All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield5028155263161153
Providence4424143354137117
Hartford4725164256139136
Hershey5126193358152142
Charlotte5026213055168153
WB/Scranton5023212452131151
Lehigh Valley4818207346127149
Bridgeport5119235447138157

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica4731115067166127
Toronto4324153152150143
Laval4223163049141140
Rochester5026193257167177
Belleville4423210046137136
Syracuse4721196149136149
Cleveland4717216343128158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago4830104468160124
Manitoba4727172157138131
Milwaukee5326214258158160
Rockford4622203148132141
Grand Rapids4922205251134147
Iowa4821214248135140
Texas4618195445141157

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton423083164150107
Ontario4529103364184140
Bakersfield4322124553143130
Colorado4826163358158138
Henderson4423182149133131
Abbotsford4221173146139126
San Diego4218222038121136
Tucson4417242137120173
San Jose4415281031131186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Toronto 4, Rochester 0

Belleville 4, Laval 3

Chicago 5, Manitoba 1

San Diego 4, Henderson 0

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1

Grand Rapids 4, Bakersfield 3

Hartford 5, Providence 2

Rockford 7, Texas 4

Syracuse 6, Utica 3

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 3

Springfield 4, Charlotte 2

Tucson 6, Ontario 5

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 3

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Providence 6, Hartford 3

WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3

Rochester 5, Toronto 3

Ontario 5, Tucson 1

Texas 3, Rockford 2

Utica 3, Hershey 1

Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

