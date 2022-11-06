All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence118111183024
Bridgeport107210154030
WB/Scranton96210132417
Hershey95220122421
Charlotte95211122425
Springfield105401113329
Lehigh Valley9351072230
Hartford8241162030

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto108200163928
Rochester106400123433
Cleveland105500103339
Belleville10451093141
Utica8340171920
Syracuse10251273440
Laval11263073443

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee97200143526
Manitoba96210133323
Texas105311123328
Grand Rapids105500103441
Rockford9440193435
Iowa9331292831
Chicago8341072427

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario97200143321
Tucson86200122821
Bakersfield95310113028
Coachella Valley85300103329
San Jose7420191917
Abbotsford8430192831
Colorado9450083029
Calgary8350062531
San Diego10370062738
Henderson10280042534

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Syracuse 4, Charlotte 0

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago 2

Utica 2, Rochester 1

Providence 3, Springfield 2

Toronto 5, Belleville 2

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 7, Ontario 3

Bakersfield 6, Henderson 3

Coachella Valley 3, Abbotsford 1

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Sunday's Games

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Providence 1, Bridgeport 0

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 5, Rockford 4

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

