EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6437205281200194
Charlotte6437234078214182
Providence5930194670171158
Hershey6530265469179179
Hartford6229265265183197
WB/Scranton6530274468184195
Bridgeport6427276464188200
Lehigh Valley6325277461169203

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6239166185218169
Laval5831223267195189
Syracuse6432246272200203
Toronto6132253168202203
Rochester6532255372221240
Belleville6031254066183185
Cleveland6424288460178222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6441135592215163
Manitoba6236204278194174
Milwaukee6633254474198202
Rockford5930244165180185
Texas6227246565193203
Grand Rapids6427296262172198
Iowa6025275358165181

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5740124185212151
Ontario5936155380228190
Colorado6135194377212181
Bakersfield5830185570190168
Abbotsford5831215168194167
San Diego5727263158175177
Henderson5726273156163180
Tucson5720315146154224
San Jose5920352244180247

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, Hershey 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 9, Bridgeport 2

Rochester 6, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 8, Hartford 5

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 2

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 3

Rockford 6, Tucson 3

Stockton 7, San Jose 1

Abbotsford 6, Laval 1

Bakersfield 5, Henderson 2

San Diego 5, Iowa 3

Sunday's Games

Springfield 3, Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3

Manitoba 4, Toronto 3

Texas 5, Chicago 3

Syracuse 4, Providence 1

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

