All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2920621438670
Providence2816552398277
Bridgeport2814950339788
Charlotte28141121317988
WB/Scranton2513822307462
Lehigh Valley26121121277579
Springfield28111214277682
Hartford27101214256985

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2717811369585
Rochester2514911308283
Syracuse2613922309990
Utica2512931288280
Cleveland2612111227100109
Belleville271213202692105
Laval291015312497112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas29177323910978
Milwaukee2716902349779
Manitoba2515721338172
Rockford2715912339990
Iowa27111222268091
Grand Rapids261114102380108
Chicago25814301973105

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2818820388468
Calgary26187103710467
Coachella Valley2516630359476
Abbotsford2716911349887
Tucson2714940329586
Ontario2515901317364
San Jose29131501277899
Henderson29111602247581
Bakersfield26101510216983
San Diego28622001270115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 7, Cleveland 5

Grand Rapids 8, Chicago 7

Tucson 6, San Diego 2

Coachella Valley 3, Henderson 2

Friday's Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 5, Providence 2

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

