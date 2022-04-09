All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6537215281203199
Charlotte6639234082221185
Providence6131204672177164
Hershey6731275471184186
WB/Scranton6631274470187196
Bridgeport6628277467194206
Hartford6529286266189208
Lehigh Valley6526287463174207

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6539187186225182
Laval6234233273211200
Syracuse6633247275208210
Belleville6233254070191189
Toronto6333263170211213
Rochester6732266373226250
Cleveland6524288561179224

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6542135594219165
Manitoba6437214280199183
Milwaukee6935264478210208
Rockford6131254167182189
Texas6327256565195207
Iowa6227275362176183
Grand Rapids6729306266182207

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5942124189218154
Ontario6036155481230193
Colorado6236194379216182
Abbotsford6033215172203171
Bakersfield6031195572194174
San Diego5827273158178183
Henderson5927283158167182
Tucson5920335146156235
San Jose6120363245183253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 4, Utica 1

Bridgeport 3, Providence 2

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Laval 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse 5, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 7, Manitoba 2

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 6, San Diego 3

Stockton 3, Ontario 2

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids 7, Toronto 5

Laval 5, Utica 3

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

