All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|57
|32
|18
|5
|2
|71
|180
|176
|Providence
|52
|28
|17
|3
|4
|63
|161
|142
|Charlotte
|58
|32
|22
|4
|0
|68
|195
|171
|Hartford
|54
|27
|20
|5
|2
|61
|161
|162
|Hershey
|59
|29
|22
|5
|3
|66
|166
|159
|WB/Scranton
|57
|25
|24
|4
|4
|58
|153
|173
|Bridgeport
|58
|23
|25
|6
|4
|56
|161
|176
|Lehigh Valley
|56
|21
|25
|7
|3
|52
|147
|179
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|53
|35
|12
|6
|0
|76
|189
|144
|Toronto
|51
|27
|20
|3
|1
|58
|173
|169
|Laval
|51
|27
|21
|3
|0
|57
|171
|170
|Belleville
|52
|28
|22
|2
|0
|58
|162
|161
|Syracuse
|56
|27
|21
|6
|2
|62
|166
|177
|Rochester
|58
|29
|23
|4
|2
|64
|193
|211
|Cleveland
|56
|21
|24
|7
|4
|53
|157
|190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|55
|35
|10
|5
|5
|80
|183
|139
|Manitoba
|53
|31
|17
|3
|2
|67
|165
|147
|Milwaukee
|59
|30
|22
|4
|3
|67
|175
|177
|Grand Rapids
|57
|26
|24
|5
|2
|59
|156
|168
|Rockford
|51
|24
|23
|3
|1
|52
|146
|163
|Texas
|55
|22
|22
|6
|5
|55
|170
|183
|Iowa
|54
|23
|24
|5
|2
|53
|149
|158
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|51
|35
|11
|4
|1
|75
|181
|138
|Ontario
|52
|33
|12
|4
|3
|73
|205
|161
|Colorado
|54
|30
|17
|4
|3
|67
|182
|157
|Bakersfield
|51
|26
|16
|4
|5
|61
|164
|149
|Abbotsford
|51
|27
|19
|4
|1
|59
|170
|150
|Henderson
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|147
|154
|San Diego
|50
|23
|25
|2
|0
|48
|149
|156
|San Jose
|52
|19
|29
|2
|2
|42
|164
|214
|Tucson
|51
|18
|28
|4
|1
|41
|134
|201
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Belleville 3, Hershey 2
Laval 7, Hartford 4
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1
Rochester 5, Cleveland 4
Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0
Tucson 4, San Jose 3
Colorado 4, Stockton 3
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2
San Diego 3, Henderson 1
Saturday's Games
Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.