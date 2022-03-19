All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield5732185271180176
Providence5228173463161142
Charlotte5832224068195171
Hartford5427205261161162
Hershey5929225366166159
WB/Scranton5725244458153173
Bridgeport5823256456161176
Lehigh Valley5621257352147179

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5335126076189144
Toronto5127203158173169
Laval5127213057171170
Belleville5228222058162161
Syracuse5627216262166177
Rochester5829234264193211
Cleveland5621247453157190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5535105580183139
Manitoba5331173267165147
Milwaukee5930224367175177
Grand Rapids5726245259156168
Rockford5124233152146163
Texas5522226555170183
Iowa5423245253149158

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5135114175181138
Ontario5233124373205161
Colorado5430174367182157
Bakersfield5126164561164149
Abbotsford5127194159170150
Henderson5024223152147154
San Diego5023252048149156
San Jose5219292242164214
Tucson5118284141134201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 3, Hershey 2

Laval 7, Hartford 4

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1

Rochester 5, Cleveland 4

Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 4, Stockton 3

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2

San Diego 3, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

