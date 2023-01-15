All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey37258315411190
Providence37228525110998
Charlotte3719142242102112
WB/Scranton341811234110187
Lehigh Valley3516143237100109
Hartford361413363799110
Bridgeport3715156137122133
Springfield3615161435102108

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto352491150128109
Utica3519105144114104
Rochester3319121140110111
Syracuse3315132335123117
Belleville3615183033119131
Laval3714184133130140
Cleveland3414162232117134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas36228425013896
Milwaukee3621130244129109
Rockford3620122244124112
Manitoba3318122139104105
Iowa3517142238107108
Grand Rapids351419113095134
Chicago331217312896129

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley34246315212894
Calgary352410104913287
Abbotsford3522111146125104
Colorado352111304510284
Ontario331913013910189
Tucson3515164034115127
San Jose391621023496136
Henderson3914220331100110
Bakersfield341219212791112
San Diego371126002299140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, WB/Scranton 1

Laval 6, Cleveland 2

Henderson 4, Calgary 2

Toronto 7, Rochester 5

Grand Rapids 1, Chicago 0

Hartford 3, Providence 1

Hershey 6, Springfield 2

Utica 5, Bridgeport 1

Manitoba 4, Belleville 2

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 4

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 2

Colorado 3, Rockford 1

Tucson 4, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Providence 3, Hartford 2

San Jose 3, Abbotsford 2

WB/Scranton 3, Charlotte 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 0

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.



