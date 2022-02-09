All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford4022124250123117
Hershey4223133352131112
Springfield4323145152137138
Providence361812334210899
Charlotte4122172046139122
WB/Scranton4118182341105126
Lehigh Valley4015176238108129
Bridgeport4316194440117132

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica39277505914399
Toronto3621122145120119
Rochester4123152149148147
Laval3317133037106115
Syracuse3717163138104116
Belleville3618180036111109
Cleveland4013195334108137

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago412784260132102
Manitoba392511215312094
Iowa4019173142113111
Milwaukee4421192246127132
Rockford3717163138100110
Grand Rapids4016175239110124
Texas3512155332104124

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton37267315612789
Ontario372483253151113
Bakersfield34189434311097
Henderson352012214310897
Colorado4021133348128120
Abbotsford3516153136111111
Tucson3714202131104142
San Diego361420203097123
San Jose3914241029117161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 3, Cleveland 2

Belleville 5, Lehigh Valley 0

Manitoba 3, Texas 2

Wednesday's Games

Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 3, Utica 2

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

