All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey422894161129102
Providence422497257123112
Charlotte4223152250126122
WB/Scranton4120162345116110
Lehigh Valley4120163245119127
Springfield4220171445127121
Bridgeport4319176145140143
Hartford4217163643117133

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto4229111160149130
Utica4222145150125123
Syracuse4020143346146127
Rochester3920162143121132
Laval4317186242151157
Cleveland4016193237131159
Belleville4216223136133157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas402396254150111
Milwaukee4124141251148123
Iowa4121143348124121
Manitoba3922142147121122
Rockford4220164246137143
Grand Rapids4016202236110148
Chicago4015213134116151

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley392873160147109
Calgary4129102060157104
Colorado4125133053125105
Abbotsford4223152250145131
Ontario3922151146127110
Tucson4320194044146148
San Jose4318220339112145
Bakersfield4016212135113133
Henderson4516260335117132
San Diego4312310024112169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 5, Rochester 3

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Iowa 5, Coachella Valley 2

Laval 7, Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 5, Utica 1

Syracuse 7, Hartford 3

Hershey 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Springfield 6, Belleville 1

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Colorado 5, Texas 1

Tucson 6, Abbotsford 3

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 4

Calgary 6, Henderson 2

Ontario 7, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 2, Hershey 0

Manitoba 3, Toronto 2

Syracuse 4, Providence 0

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3

Tucson 5, Abbotsford 2

Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you