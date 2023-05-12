All Times EDT
DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Hershey 1, Hartford 0
Thursday, May 11: Hershey 3, Hartford 2, OT
Saturday, May 13: Hartford at Hershey, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17: Hershey at Hartford, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, May 19: Hershey at Hartford, 9 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 23: Hartford at Hershey, 9 p.m.
North Division
Rochester 1, Toronto 0
Thursday, May 11: Rochester 4, Toronto 3
Saturday, May 13: Rochester at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17: Toronto at Rochester, 9:05 p.m.
x-Friday, May 19: Toronto at Rochester, 9:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 21: Rochester at Toronto, 6 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Milwaukee 1, Texas 0
Friday, May 12: Milwaukee 2, Texas 1
Saturday, May 13: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, May 19: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 21: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m.
Pacific Division
Coachella Valley 1, Calgary 1
Thursday, May 11: Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 3
Friday, May 12: Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 2
Monday, May 15: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 17: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, May 19: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
