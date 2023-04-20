All Times EDT
x-if necessary
DIVISION FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-3)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Lehigh Valley 1, Charlotte 1
Tuesday, April 18: Lehigh Valley 4, Charlotte 3
Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 2OT
x-Friday, April 21: Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Hartford 1, Springfield 0
Wednesday, April 19: Hartford 6, Springfield 1
Friday, April 21: Springfield at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 22: Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
North Division
Utica 1, Laval 0
Wednesday, April 19: Utica 4, Laval 0
Friday, April 21: Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 22: Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Rockford 1, Iowa 0
Wednesday, April 19: Rockford 3, Iowa 2, OT
Friday, April 21: Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 23: Rockford at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Pacific Division
Coachella Valley 1, Tucson 0
Wednesday, April 19: Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 1
Friday, April 21: Tucson at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 23: Tucson at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.
Colorado 1, Ontario 0
Wednesday, April 19: Colorado 3, Ontario 2, OT
Friday, April 21: Ontario at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 22: Ontario at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford 1, Bakersfield 0
Wednesday, April 19: Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 0
Friday, April 21: Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 23: Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
Syracuse vs. Rochester
Friday, April 21: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28 Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.