All Times EDT

DIVISION FINALS

(Best-of-5)

x-if necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Hartford vs. Hershey

Thursday, May 11: Hartford at Hershey, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: Hartford at Hershey, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Hershey at Hartford, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, May 19: Hershey at Hartford, 9 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 23: Hartford at Hershey, 9 p.m.

North Division

Toronto vs. Rochester

Thursday, May 11: Rochester at Toronto, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: Rochester at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Toronto at Rochester, 9:05 p.m.

x-Friday, May 19: Toronto at Rochester, 9:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 21: Rochester at Toronto, 6 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Texas vs. Milwaukee

Friday, May 12: Texas at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 19: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m.

Pacific Division

Calgary vs. Coachella Valley

Thursday, May 11: Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:05 p.m.

Friday, May 12: Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:05 p.m.

Monday, May 15: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 19: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you