DIVISION FINALS

(Best-of-5)

x-if necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Hershey 3, Hartford 0

Thursday, May 11: Hershey 3, Hartford 2, OT

Saturday, May 13: Hershey 4, Hartford 2

Wednesday, May 17: Hershey 3, Hartford 1

North Division

Rochester 3, Toronto 0

Thursday, May 11: Rochester 4, Toronto 3

Saturday, May 13: Rochester 7, Toronto 4

Wednesday, May 17: Rochester 8, Toronto 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

Friday, May 12: Milwaukee 2, Texas 1

Saturday, May 13: Texas 5, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, May 17: Milwaukee 4, Texas 3

Friday, May 19: Texas 4, Milwaukee 3, 2OT

Sunday, May 21: Milwaukee 5, Texas 2

Pacific Division

Coachella Valley 3, Calgary 2

Thursday, May 11: Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 3

Friday, May 12: Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 2

Monday, May 15: Coachella Valley 3, Calgary 2, 3OT

Wednesday, May 17: Calgary 1, Coachella Valley 0

Friday, May 19: Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5, OT

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Hershey 3, Rochester 2

Tuesday, May 23: Rochester 5, Hershey 1

Thursday, May 25: Hershey 2, Rochester 0

Saturday, May 27: Hershey 4, Rochester 2

Monday, May 29: Hershey 4, Rochester 2

Wednesday, May 31: Rochester 4, Hershey 1

x-Friday, June 2: Hershey at Rochester, 9:05 p.m.

x-Monday, June 5: Rochester at Hershey, 9 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Coachella Valley 2, Milwaukee 2

Thursday, May 25: Coachella Valley 6, Milwaukee 4

Saturday, May 27: Coachella Valley 5, Milwaukee 3

Monday, May 29: Milwaukee 3, Coachella Valley 1

Thursday, June 1: : Milwaukee 5, Coachella Valley 2

Saturday, June 3: : Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, June 5: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 7: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

