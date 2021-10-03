|Air Force
|7
|17
|7
|7
|—
|38
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|7
|3
|—
|10
First Quarter
AFA_Daniels 1 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 8:25.
Second Quarter
AFA_FG An.Rodriguez 30, 14:57.
AFA_Kinamon 3 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 10:35.
AFA_B.Roberts 2 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 1:05.
Third Quarter
AFA_D.Hughes 53 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 9:26.
UNM_Hall 21 pass from T.Wilson (Shelley kick), 7:24.
Fourth Quarter
AFA_B.Roberts 1 run (An.Rodriguez kick), 14:15.
UNM_FG Shelley 49, 14:10.
A_13,158.
|AFA
|UNM
|First downs
|24
|14
|Total Net Yards
|441
|226
|Rushes-yards
|73-408
|20-47
|Passing
|33
|179
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-101
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-18
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-2-0
|14-23-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|4-41
|Punts
|1-42.0
|4-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|9-79
|Time of Possession
|37:26
|29:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Air Force, Roberts 29-142, Hughes 10-89, Fattah 6-60, Michel 7-37, Daniels 7-30, Davis 3-22, Kinamon 5-21, Robinson 2-7, Terry 1-4, Larrier 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Gidrey 1-(minus 6). New Mexico, Dumas 3-15, B.Cole 5-15, T.Wilson 7-11, Alexander 2-9, Hall 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Air Force, Daniels 1-2-0-33. New Mexico, T.Wilson 14-23-1-179.
RECEIVING_Air Force, Lewis 1-33. New Mexico, Wysong 3-70, Hall 3-23, Logan-Green 2-23, Alexander 2-8, An.Erickson 1-26, Boone 1-15, Au.Erickson 1-11, B.Cole 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Air Force, An.Rodriguez 33.