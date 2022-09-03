N. Iowa3001417
Air Force141314748

First Quarter

AFA_Kinamon 80 pass from Daniels (Dapore kick), 9:28.

UNI_FG Cook 28, 4:46.

AFA_Kinamon 71 run (Dapore kick), 3:59.

Second Quarter

AFA_FG Dapore 30, 9:31.

AFA_FG Dapore 33, 5:47.

AFA_Daniels 12 run (Dapore kick), :20.

Third Quarter

AFA_Roberts 71 run (Dapore kick), 14:10.

AFA_Jones 1 run (Dapore kick), :02.

Fourth Quarter

AFA_Johnson 80 run (Rodriguez kick), 11:13.

UNI_Wolf 10 pass from Day (Cook kick), 8:45.

UNI_Morancy 14 pass from Day (Cook kick), 6:22.

UNIAFA
First downs2023
Total Net Yards405688
Rushes-yards24-11962-579
Passing286109
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns3-440-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-14
Comp-Att-Int20-32-13-6-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts4-44.250-0.0
Fumbles-Lost1-12-2
Penalties-Yards2-156-21
Time of Possession24:0435:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Iowa, D.Williams 11-45, V.McShane 8-30, Pesek-Hickson 3-27, Day 2-17. Air Force, Roberts 8-114, Daniels 12-107, Eldridge 8-85, Johnson 1-80, Kinamon 2-77, Michel 5-24, Fattah 5-19, Jones 4-18, Hughes 5-16, Calvert 1-15, Turner 1-9, Harris 2-9, Youngblood 1-5, Gibbs 1-4, Angilau 1-2, Burk 2-(minus 2), (Team) 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_N. Iowa, Day 20-32-1-286. Air Force, Daniels 3-6-0-109.

RECEIVING_N. Iowa, D.McShane 5-66, Morancy 4-31, Schnee 3-22, Hampton 2-38, Wolf 2-22, D.Williams 1-40, Allen 1-27, Bey-Buie 1-21, Hutson 1-19. Air Force, Kinamon 1-80, Hughes 1-22, Bryant 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N. Iowa, Cook 52.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

