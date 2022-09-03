|N. Iowa
|3
|0
|0
|14
|—
|17
|Air Force
|14
|13
|14
|7
|—
|48
First Quarter
AFA_Kinamon 80 pass from Daniels (Dapore kick), 9:28.
UNI_FG Cook 28, 4:46.
AFA_Kinamon 71 run (Dapore kick), 3:59.
Second Quarter
AFA_FG Dapore 30, 9:31.
AFA_FG Dapore 33, 5:47.
AFA_Daniels 12 run (Dapore kick), :20.
Third Quarter
AFA_Roberts 71 run (Dapore kick), 14:10.
AFA_Jones 1 run (Dapore kick), :02.
Fourth Quarter
AFA_Johnson 80 run (Rodriguez kick), 11:13.
UNI_Wolf 10 pass from Day (Cook kick), 8:45.
UNI_Morancy 14 pass from Day (Cook kick), 6:22.
|UNI
|AFA
|First downs
|20
|23
|Total Net Yards
|405
|688
|Rushes-yards
|24-119
|62-579
|Passing
|286
|109
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-44
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-14
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-1
|3-6-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|4-44.25
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|6-21
|Time of Possession
|24:04
|35:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N. Iowa, D.Williams 11-45, V.McShane 8-30, Pesek-Hickson 3-27, Day 2-17. Air Force, Roberts 8-114, Daniels 12-107, Eldridge 8-85, Johnson 1-80, Kinamon 2-77, Michel 5-24, Fattah 5-19, Jones 4-18, Hughes 5-16, Calvert 1-15, Turner 1-9, Harris 2-9, Youngblood 1-5, Gibbs 1-4, Angilau 1-2, Burk 2-(minus 2), (Team) 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_N. Iowa, Day 20-32-1-286. Air Force, Daniels 3-6-0-109.
RECEIVING_N. Iowa, D.McShane 5-66, Morancy 4-31, Schnee 3-22, Hampton 2-38, Wolf 2-22, D.Williams 1-40, Allen 1-27, Bey-Buie 1-21, Hutson 1-19. Air Force, Kinamon 1-80, Hughes 1-22, Bryant 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N. Iowa, Cook 52.
